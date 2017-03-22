Classifieds
Legal Notice – Estate Notice 3-22-17


Estate of HILDA S. BALOG, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017 No. 02-17-01235, Linda E. Watson, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

 
Estate of JOHN R. SIEBER, deceased of O’Hara Township, PA No. 02-17-01181, Joan H. Sieber, Executrix, 300 Fox Chapel Road, Apt. 204, Pittsburgh, PA  15238.  R.M. Entwisle, III, & George T. Snyder, Attys., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15222

 
Estate of VINCENT J. COLOSIMO, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, February 1, 2017 No. 02-17-01261, Tiffany McDowell c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania  15209 412-821-0441

 
Estate of JAN JAY EGER, deceased of McCandless, No. 00721, of 2017 Thecla M. Spiker Eger, 1803 South Villa Dr., Gibsonia, PA  15044 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY, Pittsburgh, PA  15229

 
Estate of CARRIE E. UNDERWOOD, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 01476 of 2017.  Garland W. Walker, Jr. Executor, 515 N. Mathilda Street, Pittsburgh, PA  15224 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, Attorney, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsurgh, PA  15233

 
Estate of WILLIAM D. MORGAN, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00899, Pamela Sue Morgan, Executor, 400 Bowman Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017 or to:   ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA  15017

