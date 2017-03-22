Legal Notice – Estate Notice 3-22-17

Estate of HILDA S. BALOG, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, January 25, 2017 No. 02-17-01235, Linda E. Watson, c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15209 412-821-0441



Estate of JOHN R. SIEBER, deceased of O’Hara Township, PA No. 02-17-01181, Joan H. Sieber, Executrix, 300 Fox Chapel Road, Apt. 204, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. R.M. Entwisle, III, & George T. Snyder, Attys., 125 1st Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222



Estate of VINCENT J. COLOSIMO, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, February 1, 2017 No. 02-17-01261, Tiffany McDowell c/o Judith A. Lehnowsky, Attorney, 820 Evergreen Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15209 412-821-0441



Estate of JAN JAY EGER, deceased of McCandless, No. 00721, of 2017 Thecla M. Spiker Eger, 1803 South Villa Dr., Gibsonia, PA 15044 or to Michael J. Saldamarco, Esq., Ste. 100, 908 Perry HWY, Pittsburgh, PA 15229



Estate of CARRIE E. UNDERWOOD, deceased of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, No. 01476 of 2017. Garland W. Walker, Jr. Executor, 515 N. Mathilda Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or to Thelma C. Spells, Esquire, Attorney, 1533 Bidwell Street, Pittsurgh, PA 15233



Estate of WILLIAM D. MORGAN, deceased of Bridgeville, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-17-00899, Pamela Sue Morgan, Executor, 400 Bowman Road, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania 15017 or to: ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

