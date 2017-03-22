Legal Notice 3-22-17

ARTICLES OF

INCORPORATION

Notice is hereby given that Articles of Incorporation were filed with the Department of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania with respect to a corporation which was incorporated under the provisions of the Business Corporation law of 1988. The name of he corporation is Shaffer Keating Hospitality Group, Inc.



NAME CHANGE

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania: No 17-2815 Term, 2017 In re petition of Albert A Zick for change of name to Kimberly M. Zick. To all person interested: Notice is hereby given that an order of said Court authorized the filing of said petition and fixed the 20th day of April, 2017, at 9:45 A.M., as the time and the Motions Room, City-County Building, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as the place for a hearing, when and where all persons may show cause, if any they have, why said name should not be changed as prayed for. Bruce S. Gelman, Attorney for Petitioner, 429 Fourth Avenue, Suite 1701, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. 412-288-9200

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: