HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Yara Shahidi Means Business On Larry King Now

Yara Shahidi visited Larry King for an interview. While the Black-ish star is only 17-years-old, she was giving us grown woman business vibes in this matte metallic Camilla And Marc silver pantsuit. She paired the double breasted suit with a floral Etro blouse and Charlotte Olympia printed shoes. This is such a modern and funky business look!

Post – @larrykingnow grin 😁 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

She wore her curls in a big bun with her bangs showing. Her makeup was soft and feminine, something that she consistently does well and is perfect for a young Hollywood star.

The teen has a lot to smile about. She’s about to graduate from high school and her Black-ish co-stars and team celebrated on set. How cute!

Beauties, we want to know: do you think this pantsuit is perfection or outfit rejection? Vote whether it’s hot or not in our poll below!

