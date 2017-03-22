(TriceEdneyWire.com)—“…culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”—Steven King , R-Iowa, March 12. 2017

“Individuals will contribute differently, not equally to this civilization and society. Certain groups of people will do more from a productive side than other groups of people will.”—Steven King, R-Iowa, March 13, 2017

Recently, I had a conversation with the brilliant, insightful, activist and human rights soldier Ms. Ruby Sales during which she said, “My son, White supremacy has moved us from the Cold War to the culture war. I want you to write about that.” Being the good “son” that I am, when Ms. Sales tells me to do something, I try my best to follow her directions.

It is as though she saw this coming. Ms. Sales was able to synthesize her lifetime of commitment to the struggle of Black people, Dr. King’s “Where Do We go From Here Chaos or Community,” Dr. Ronald Walter’s “White Nationalism Black Interests,” the election of our 45th president and predict Congressman King’s clear articulation of his xenophobic, racist and White supremacist world view. Ms. Sales has seen it all and while disappointed, is not surprised (we had our discussion before King made his indefensible remarks).

At the end of WWII the relationship between former allies, the United States and Soviet Union reverted back to the clash of ideologies that had existed before the war. Differing economic, political and social structures based upon Capitalism vs. Communism brought the two military powers into a state of political hostility called the Cold War. It lasted from 1945 until the collapse of the USSR in 1991. Many of the international conflicts such as the battle over Cuba, Vietnam, and the struggle for independence of many countries in Africa were proxy cultural wars being fought by White colonial/imperialist powers in countries inhabited by people of color.

