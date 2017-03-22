Employment Opportunities 3-22-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send to

jobs@newpittsburghcourier.com.



Executive Director

Local Government Academy (LGA), a non-profit organization that develops excellence in local government through education, is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization’s long-term strategic direction, oversee program development and implementation, drive fund development efforts, shape communications, and manage daily operations. Key Qualifications: 5+ years of non-profit, management-level experience including leading fundraising efforts; 5+ years of local government management operations administration; B.S. in Business, Public Administration, Planning or similar area of study. Please email resume to:

drea@localgovernmentacademy.org



Seneca Valley

School District

Anticipated full-time elementary and special education teaching positions for the 2017-18 school year: Please submit required information to: https://senecavalley.cloud.talentedk12.com/hire/index.aspx. Applications accepted until April 27, 2017. Seneca Valley is committed to diversity in the workplace. E.O.E.



WPXI-TV FULL TIME

DIGITAL CONTENT PRODUCER

This person produces and maintains content for WPXI.com and related digital platforms. Degree or related field preferred. Weekend and evening work involved. EOE. Contact: http://on.wpxi.com/2ngnB3D



WPXI-TV FULL TIME

REPORTER

This person will produce reports and go live for newscasts. Social Media experience is required. A degree in journalism or related field is required. Weekend work or overnight shifts may be involved. EOE. Contact: https://jobs.coxmediagroup.com



WPXI Social Media Manager

This person will oversee all WPXI’s social media content. A knowledge of strategic social media use is required. Good people skills are a must. At least two years digital content experience is preferred. A degree in journalism or related field is required. EOE. Contact: Contact: https://jobs.coxmediagroup.com



WPXI-TV DESIGN DIRECTOR

Responsible for overall look of WPXI-TV, WPXI.com, PCNC as well as sub-brands like Studio 11. Responsible for managing team of graphic artists. Minimum 3 years graphic management experience. Bachelor’s Degree in Design preferred. EOE. Contact:

http://tinyurl.com/WPXIDesign

FANNY EDEL FALK

LABORATORY SCHOOL

University of Pittsburgh

4060 Allequippa Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15261

www.falkschool.pitt.edu

Teaching Position

Announcement

Falk School, a coeducational K-8 school affiliated with the University of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is currently seeking teachers in several disciplines for the 2017-2018 school year.

Librarian

Falk School has an opening for one K-8 Librarian. Specific duties include collaborating with peer librarian to: Collaborate with teachers; create an environment that is conducive to active learning, resource-based instruction, and collaboration; evaluate, promote, and use technologies to support teaching and learning that provide access to resources.

A Master’s Degree in an accredited library and information science program is required. Pennsylvania state school librarian certification a plus and strong consideration will be given to candidates with experience working with school-aged children. Experience with Makerspaces and making pedagogies highly desired.

Mathematics Teacher

Falk School has an opening for one 6-8 Mathematics teacher. Candidates should have successful teaching experience in middle or high school mathematics classrooms. The educator filling these roles will be responsible for continuing to develop a program that features progressive ideas about mathematics instruction.

Middle or high school teaching experience with a Master’s Degree or equivalent coursework are required. Highly creative work experience in the field of mathematics is an asset.

For complete position announcement and for full consideration for either of these positions please upload personal materials to http://www.education.pitt.edu/facultysearch.

The University of Pittsburgh is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer and values equality of opportunity, human dignity and diversity. EEO/AA/M/F/Vets/Disabled.

