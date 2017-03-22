Dems endorse incumbents …Peduto faces two challengers

Though he beat city Councilwoman Darlene Harris by more than 100 votes in the race to win the Allegheny County Democratic endorsement, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto will still face her in the May 16 Primary Election—but not alone.

Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Dean of Students Rev. John Welch is remaining in the race despite not seeking the endorsement.

“It’s time for someone new who isn’t tied to the political machinery,” said Welch.

Harris, who has served as District 1 Councilwoman since Luke Ravenstahl was appointed mayor in 2006, took an early shot at Peduto’s frequent travel saying she’ll be a “full-time” mayor.

“I won’t be flying around all over the place,” she said.

The County Democratic Committee also endorsed Sheriff Bill Mullen who faces a primary challenge from retired city police Det. George Satler. It also endorsed three incumbent—and unopposed—city council members: Dan Gilman, Danny Lavelle and Theresa Kail-Smith.

In the contested race for retiring Councilwoman Natalia Rudiak’s District 4 seat, the committee endorsed Anthony Coghill. He will face off against Mark Johnson, Gary McBurney and Ashleigh Deemer, Rudiak’s chief of staff. Cletus Cibrone-Abate is the lone Republican seeking the seat.

As with city council, the committee endorsed incumbents Sylvia Wilson, Terry Kennedy and Carolyn Klug, as well as former city Councilman Sala Udin, who is seeking the seat being vacated by Thomas Sumpter.

To fill the two vacancies on Common Pleas Court, the committee gave the nod to attorneys Patrick Connelly and David Spurgeon.

To vote in the Primary you must register with either the Republican or Democratic Party. The last day to register is April 17. Absentee ballots will be mailed beginning May 2 and must be returned May 12.

