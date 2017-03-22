Church Circuit

Lent Fish Fry

EVERY FRIDAY—First AME Church, 177 Mitchell Ave., Clairton, will host its Lent Fish Fry every Friday in March, and on April 7 and 14. Fish Dinners and Sandwiches/$8 and $6. Eat in or take out; fun and fellowship together. Call 412-233-5837 for information. Rev. Linda Moore is pastor.

Trinity AME Fish Fry!

EVERY FRIDAY IN MARCH—Trinity AME Church, 2700 Wylie Ave., Hill District, will host its Fish Fry. For more information, call 412-621-9750. (Pre-orders are available.)

