Chuck Berry’s final studio album to be released in June


The Associated Press
Joe Albanese replaces an old mural with a new painting that will feature the album cover of a new Chuck Berry album at Delmar Loop in St. Louis on Saturday, March 18, 2017. They were surprised to hear that the music legend died as they were working on the project. Earlier in the day, police announced Berry died at the age of 90. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Chuck Berry’s final studio album will be released on June 16.

The album, titled “CHUCK,” was announced in October, five months before the rock pioneer’s death on Saturday at the age of 90.

“CHUCK” is Berry’s first album since 1979’s “Rock It.” Dualtone Records says eight of the 10 new recordings were written by Berry, who worked on the album until 2014. Dualtone says he continued to oversee production and enlisted his family and a friend to help complete it.

In this Oct. 17, 1986 file photo, Chuck Berry performs during a concert celebration for his 60th birthday at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. (AP Photo/James A. Finley)

In addition to Berry’s children and grandson, the album features performances by Nathaniel Rateliff and Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello.

Teddy Kogos, of Vintage Vinyl, changes the marquee at the famed record store on the Delmar Loop in University City, Mo., to mark the death of music legend Chuck Berry on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Berry, rock ‘n’ roll’s founding guitar hero and storyteller who defined the music’s joy and rebellion in such classics as “Johnny B. Goode,” ”Sweet Little Sixteen” and “Roll Over Beethoven,” died Saturday at his home west of St. Louis. He was 90. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

The album includes a track titled “Lady B. Goode,” described as a spiritual sequel to one of Berry’s biggest hits, “Johnny B. Goode.”

