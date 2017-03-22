Blackonomics…Do we love ourselves?

(TriceEdneyWire.com)—Our greatest challenge as a people is to love and value ourselves. Self-love is the key and necessary factor for loving others and being willing to work with them, share with them, and trust them. We fall short on self-love in that we help, support, and advocate for others over ourselves. We trust others more than we trust our own people; we help them create wealth without creating wealth for ourselves. Self-love would lead us to create our own wealth, and motivate us to multiply and channel that wealth through our businesses and institutions.

If we loved ourselves we would not hold our businesses to a higher standard than we do others. We would use the same measuring rod for every business, and not continue the decades-long boycott against Black businesses by Black people because, “I tried one and they messed up, so I’m never going to use a Black business again.” If we loved ourselves no one would have to beg us to support Black businesses. We would be seeking out, searching for, and running to our them with cash in hand.

If we loved ourselves we would not sell or buy bootlegged copies of DVD’s like “Hidden Figures,” “Black Friday,” or copy our books, infringe on our copyrights, and use other intellectual properties produced by our brothers and sisters for our own profit. We would understand that they must make a living and a profit from their own work, and when they do that, honestly and professionally, we should rejoice in their success and rally to support them by purchasing their products, because we know they will return some of their profits our overall cause.

If we loved ourselves, we would not tolerate a government that makes light of our past and present oppression. In fact, the government would not dare dismiss us and play “politricks” on us if we loved ourselves. In fact, we would get the same or even more support than the LGBT community gets when they feel like they are discriminated against. We must organize ourselves, be unapologetic about who we are, and be willing to sacrifice for one another, like they do, in order to be taken seriously though.

