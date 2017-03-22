Bids and Proposals 3-22-17



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority will receive sealed bids for DLCC Cooling Tower Improvements (trade package) as identified below for the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to Linda Mihalic. Email lmihalic@pittsburghcc.com; Telephone 412-325-6167. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below.

Bid Package Name: DLCC Cooling Tower Improvements

Bid Package Available: March 15, 2017

Approximate Value: $50,000

Time/Date/Location for Pre-Bid Meeting: 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 20, 2017, Sports & Exhibition Authority, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2017, SMG, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT

OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Langley K-8

Foundation Waterproofing & Classroom Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 7, 2017

Pittsburgh Phillips K-5

Restroom, Lobby & Safety Renovations

General, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical and Asbestos Primes

Documents available: March 10, 2017

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

We are an equal rights and

opportunity school district.



Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Family Emergency Shelter. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services



Request for Proposals

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for Recovery Housing. Proposals are due by: 3 p.m. Eastern Time on April 24, 2017.

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department of Human Services



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS

REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS CONTAINING MATERIALS (ACM)

IFB# 300-10-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS

REMOVAL OF ASBESTOS

CONTAINING MATERIALS (ACM)

IFB# 300-10-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 10:00 a.m. on April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS PAINTING VACANT UNITS

IFB# 300-11-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PARTIAL COMPREHENSIVE MODERNIZATION AT

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS PAINTING VACANT UNITS

IFB# 300-11-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 11:00 a.m. on April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

WINDOW REPLACEMENT AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FOR VARIOUS UNITS

IFB# 300-09-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

WINDOW REPLACEMENT AT NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS FOR VARIOUS UNITS

IFB# 300-09-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on April 7, 3017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

Thursday, March 30, 2017

1:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitations, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time April 11, 2017. Bids must be received in the hands of and clocked in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

Masonry Repair

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA80

All Bidders interested in submitting a bid in response to the solicitation for PWSA80 Masonry Repair are invited to attend a Site Visit on March 27, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. EST. A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held immediately following the Site Visit. The purpose of this meeting is to give an overview of the contract requirements and to allow Bidders to ask questions. Bidders shall meet promptly at 10:00 a.m. at PWSA’s Central Warehouse, located at 202 26th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

and

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

1-1/2” & 2” WATER METERS

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA81

All bids must be submitted in accordance with these solicitations that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to cjuratovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Contract Specialist, via e-mail: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than April 4, 2017.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The bidders will be required to submit the package of certifications included with the contract documents relating to Equal Employment Opportunity.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 60 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

ROBERT WEIMAR, INTERIM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY



DOCUMENT 00030-AA

ADVERTISEMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Separate and sealed Proposals will be received at the Office of Procurement, Allegheny County Airport Authority, Department of Procurement, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370 until 1:00 P.M. prevailing local time, MAY 10, 2017, and bids will be publicly opened and read by the Airport Authority in Conference Room A, Pittsburgh International Airport, Landside Terminal, 4th Floor Mezz, P.O. Box 12370, Pittsburgh, PA 15231-0370, one half hour later, for the following:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY

PROJECT NUMBER 8G1-16

REPLACEMENT OF DEICING PAD C

PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

A pre-bid conference will be held in Conference Room A, Fourth Floor, in the Landside Building, Pittsburgh International Airport, at 10:00 a.m., on APRIL 6, 2017.

Attention is called to the fact that not less than the minimum salaries and wages as determined by the General Wage Determinations issued under the Davis-Bacon and related Acts must be paid on these projects.

Proposals must be made on the Authority’s form and in accordance with the Plans and Specifications and the “Instructions to Bidders”’.

The non-refundable charge for the Bid Documents and a Disk containing the Plans and Specifications is $150.00; mailing can be arranged for an additional $75.00 charge.

This project has DBE participation goals; DBE firms must be certified with the Pennsylvania Unified Certification Program) (PA UCP). Firms must be certified prior to award of contract. A searchable database of DBE firms can be found on the PA UCP web site: http://www.paucp.com

The Airport Authority reserves the right to reject any and all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

No bidder may withdraw his bid for a period of sixty [60] days after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids.

To view a complete advertisement, which is also included in the bidding documents visit www.flypittsburgh.com under doing business with us – business opportunities or call 412-472-3543 or 412-472-3779.

Christina A. Cassotis

Chief Executive Officer

ALLEGHENY COUNTY AIRPORT AUTHORITY



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Document Imaging Software Support, Configuration, and Consulting Services

RFP #200-13-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Document Imaging Software Support, Configuration, and Consulting Services

RFP #200-13-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 9:00 A.M., April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of http://www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 30, 2017

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion,

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bids will be received by the Upper St. Clair Township School District in the Administrative Offices, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 until 11:00 am, prevailing time, April 5, 2017, and will be opened at the same hour.

Bids are requested for various supplies including:

Art, home economics, industrial arts and lumber, music, physical education, science, and theatre.

Instructions along with specifications may be obtained upon application at the office of Mr. Scott P. Burchill, Director of Business & Finance, at the above address.

Upper St. Clair School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

Scott P. Burchill, Secretary

BOARD OF SCHOOL DIRECTORS



OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on April 4, 2017, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for the following:

Pittsburgh Colfax K-8

Restroom Renovations

Asbestos Abatement Prime Contract

Project Manual and Drawings are available for purchase at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.



CITY OF PITTSBURGH

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

BUREAU OF TRANSPORTATION AND ENGINEERING

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

REQUEST FOR PROFESSIONAL

ENGINEERING SERVICES

STATEMENTS OF INTEREST (SOI)

The Office of the Director of the DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH will receive Statements of Interest and Qualifications from experienced firms for preliminary engineering services until 4:00 p.m., on April 14, 2017, for the following:

CONTRACT ADMINISTRATION AND CONSTRUCTION

INSPECTION SERVICES

FOR THE

CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT SIGNALS PHASE 3 PROJECT

CITY OF PITTSBURGH,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

BTE PROJECT NO. 02501

MPMS NO. 28180

Project consists of traffic signal upgrades at ten intersections in the City’s Central Business District as follows: Forbes Avenue and Armstrong Tunnel, Centre Avenue and Sixth Avenue, Ross Street and Sixth Avenue, William Penn Place and Oliver Avenue, William Penn Place and Sixth Avenue, William Penn Place and Seventh Avenue, Liberty Avenue and Fifth Avenue, Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street, Penn Avenue and Fifth Avenue, and Penn Avenue and Sixth Avenue. Project also includes an expansion of the fiberoptic system in the North Shore.

A full description of services and general requirements for submissions can be found on PennDOT’s ECMS web site:

http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS/

GO TO SOLICITATIONS – CONSULTANTS – ADVERTISEMENTS – CBD SIGNALS PHASE 3 – CONTRACT ADMINISTRATION AND CONSTRUCTION INSPECTION OR L00263

All candidates must be a current registered Business Partner with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and must read and acknowledge “General Consultant Candidate Requirements and Information for City of Pittsburgh Sponsored Federally Funded Transportation Projects” before submitting a Statement of Interest. See web site:

http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/finance/General-Consultant-

Requirements-for-CICA.pdf

Consultant teams must comply with Section 177A.02 Equal Employment Opportunity Practice and Goals of the City of Pittsburgh, Code of Ordinances.

The City will be using the modified consultant selection process for securing the professional services.

The anticipated Notice to Proceed is December 1, 2017.

All questions and answers are required to go through ECMS’s “Questions and Responses” Forum.



Request for Proposals (RFP)

Advertisement

The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh is soliciting Proposals from qualified respondents to provide Uniform Services as more fully described in the RFP document.

The RFP document will be available Tuesday, March 21, 2017 after 10:00 am EST on the Authority website at www.pittsburghparking.com. Printed copies may also be obtained at the Authority main office located at 232 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

A pre-proposal meeting will be held at the Authority’s main office on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 10:00am EST. Teleconference calls will be permitted. Details to dial into the meeting are in the RFP.

Submitted proposals are required to be in the Authority’s possession, in the form of four (4) hard copies and one (1) electronic copy, clearly marked and sealed by 3:00 pm EST on Monday April 3, 2017



INVITATION TO BID

WASHINGTON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

The Washington County Housing Authority will receive separate, sealed bids for a single general prime contract with the Authority as follows:

TRASH COMPACTORS REPLACEMENT

Crumrine Tower,

Washington, PA 15301 &

Nathan Goff Jr. Apartments, North Charleroi, PA 15022

A certified check or bank draft, payable to the Washington County Housing Authority, a U.S. Government Bond, or a satisfactory Bid Bond executed by the Bidder and acceptable sureties in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the bid shall be submitted with each bid.

Bids will be received no later than 1:30 PM/EST ON TUESDAY, APRIL 18, 2017 at the Washington County Housing Authority, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin St., Washington, PA 15301 at which time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids will be held by the Housing Authority for a period of not to exceed 60 days prior to contract award.

A Pre-Bid Meeting will be held:

10:00 AM/EST ON TUESDAY, MARCH 28, 2017

Crumrine Tower Community Room, 100 Crumrine Tower, Franklin Street,

Washington, PA 15301

Proposal Forms and a complete set of Contract Documents (Drawings and Specifications) are on file at the office of:

Builders Exchange of Pittsburgh, 1813 N. Franklin St., Pittsburgh, PA. 15233, 412-922-4200

F. W. Dodge Corporation,

600 Waterfront Drive, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15222,

412-330-2200

Proposal Forms and a complete set of Contract Documents may be obtained by submitting payment and a written request to the office of Mavrovic Architects PC, 5001 Baum Blvd., Suite 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, Ph: 412-687-1500; Fx: 412-687-7909. Bidder requesting Contract Documents shall stipulate format preference as either a paper copy or CD with PDF file(s).

A non-refundable fee in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100.00) in the form of a business check or money order made payable to the Architect will be required and includes the cost of printing, handling, and standard USPS postage. An additional non-refundable fee of thirty dollars ($30.00) is required if overnight shipping is specifically requested by the Contractor.

Neither the Washington County Housing Authority nor the Architect assumes any responsibility for delays or losses as a result of shipping the documents. At the Contractor’s request, arrangements can be made to pick up Contract Documents at the printer’s location for paper copy or at the Architect’s location for CD copy.

The work to be performed under this contract is a Section 3 Project under provisions of the Housing & Urban Development Act of 1968, as amended, and must, to the greatest extent feasible, provide opportunities for training and employment for lower-income residents of the project and contracts for work in connection with the project be awarded to business concerns which are located in, or owned by, Washington County residents. Particular attention is directed to requirements of Executive Order 11246, 11625 and 12138, as well as Section 3 requirements, as set forth in the Specifications.

The Washington County Housing Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids or waive any informalities in the bidding.

STEPHEN K. HALL

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR



HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

Payroll and HR Management Software

RFP# 650-04-17

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby requests proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Payroll and HR Management Software

RFP# 650-04-17

The documents will be available no later than March 20, 2017 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 2:00 P.M., April 7, 2017 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/

Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the

City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

March 30, 2017

2:00 P.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on April 12, 2017 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B160431AR Aerosol Spray Coatings

B161092AR Air Brake Compressors-Coach

B161097AER Underground Traction Power Cable

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am on March 28, 2017 in Port Authority’s Public Meeting Room (345 Sixth Avenue, Fifth Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.



PORT AUTHORITY OF ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate sealed Bids for the Work as listed hereinafter will be received at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department of Port Authority of Allegheny County (Authority) Heinz 57 Center, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527 until 1:30 p.m. on April 19, 2017 and will be publicly opened and read immediately thereafter at the same address. Each Bidder shall be solely responsible for assuring that its Bid is both received and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before the advertised time for submission of Bids. Bids received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of Bids shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for Award.

AVALON LOOP RETAINING WALL AND COLLIER GARAGE

SLOPE STABILIZATION

CONTRACT NO. SYS-17-04

The Work of this Project includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supervision, and incidental items necessary for the construction of a soldier pile and lagging retaining wall and a soil embankment at the Avalon Bus Loop. Work at the Avalon Bus Loop also generally consist of, but not limited to, milling and overlay of existing pavement and construction of new pavement.

The work of this project also includes, but is not limited to, the furnishing of all labor, materials, tools, equipment, supervision, and incidental items necessary for the construction of a Soil Nail Slope Stabilization Treatment at the Collier Garage Facility.

Bid Documents will be available for public inspection and may be obtained on or after March 20, 2017 at Authority’s offices at the following address:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Purchasing and Materials Management Department

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527

Bid Documents are available for purchase as follows: Bid Documents are available in an electronic form on compact disk upon payment of $15 per CD. Payment shall be by check or money order (NO CASH), payable to “Port Authority of Allegheny County.” No refunds of payment will be made. Upon request, Bid Documents can be mailed upon receipt of payment in full. Should the purchaser wish to have the Bid Documents delivered via special delivery, such as UPS or Federal Express, the purchaser shall provide its appropriate account numbers for such special delivery methods.

This Project may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and/or the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

Authority, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for this Project. In this regard, all Bidders shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Bidders shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for this Project. If aid is required to involve DBs in the Work, Bidders are to contact Authority’s Director of Employee Relations and OEO at (412) 566-5262.

The Bidder’s attention is directed to the following contacts for Bidder’s questions:

Procedural Questions Regarding Bidding:

David Hart – Authority

(412) 566-5415

All other questions relating to the Bid Documents must be submitted by mail or facsimile to:

Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

Attn: David Hart

email: DHart@PortAuthority.org

In addition, the Bidder’s attention is directed to the following schedule of activities for preparation of its Bid:

9:00 AM Pre-Bid Conference

March 30, 2017 Port Authority of Allegheny County

Heinz 57 Center

5th Floor Board Room

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

(Attendance is not mandatory,

but strongly recommended)

Pre-Bid Site Tour – immediately

following the Pre-Bid Conference.

Bus transportation provided to Collier

Garage sites. Attendees must supply

and wear safety vest and appropriate

footwear. Visit Avalon Loop site at your

convenience.

1:30 p.m. Bids Due

April 19, 2017 Purchasing and Materials

Management Department

Authority reserves the right to reject any or all Bids

