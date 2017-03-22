Bell tops Steelers’ free-agent signings

(AP)—The Pittsburgh Steelers remained the same as this years’ NFL free agency is underway. Here’s an alphabetical list of players who are eligible. Contract status will be updated as necessary.

Veteran defensive back and Pittsburgh native Darnelle Revis wants to finish his career with the Steelers, so it remains to be seen if the Steelers grant him his wish.

In the first round of free agency signing, the Steelers had no noted outside names but took care of their own especially with the signing of Le’Veon Bell. Many are calling for the Steelers to either sign a big name defensive back or trade up to get a better defensive back in the draft. The list of Steeleers: Le’Veon Bell, running back: Unrestricted free agent. (UPDATE: The Steelers put the franchise tag on Bell. He will get a one-year tender equal to the average salary of the NFL’s five highest-paid running backs.)

