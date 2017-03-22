Arts & Culture Calendar

KST’s Alloy School

THROUGH MID APRIL—The Kelly Strayhorn Theater’s Alloy School is a weekly program offering the following classes: Pre-Ballet, Intro to Ballet, Hip Hop, Creative Movement, Contemporary Movement, West African Movement, Yoga, and Acting, all lead by professional instructors. There are classes available for children and classes intended for all ages, where the whole family can participate! Register now! There are only four weeks remaining this session. All classes are pay what makes you happy!

Wilkinsburg benefit concert

MARCH 23—The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents the 14th Annual Community Engagement Concert for the community of Wilkinsburg, “Spring Into Music,” at 7 p.m. at Wilkinsburg High School. A family-friendly evening of music led by Assistant Conductor Andrés Franco. All proceeds from the tickets sales directly benefit the music programs in the Wilkinsburg School District. To date, the Pittsburgh Symphony’s community concerts have raised more than $75,000 for the district’s music programs.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: