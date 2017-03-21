Wyclef Jean Live Streams Stop By LA Sheriff’s Department In Case Of Mistaken Identity

Someone please call 911? Maybe not.

On his way back from a late-night studio session, rapper and producer Wyclef Jean was hemmed up by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (he thought the LAPD) and put in cuffs in a case of mistaken identity.

Around 1:30 am on Tuesday morning the founding member of the Fugees posted his arrest to social media, with the caption, “Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!!”

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself and before being told why. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal. I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by the bahavior of the LAPD. A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

“They just took off my Haitian bandana,” he said in the first video, adding, “The LAPD have me in cuffs for absolutely nothing.”

Jean posted a second video (taken by his passenger in the car) in which he tells the officers that he’s a recording artist on his way back from the studio, asking one of the people he was with to provide the address of the studio. He also said he will sue the LAPD.

Why am I in Handcuffs!!!!!????? This is what I said to the LAPD after they put me in Handcuffs for mistaken identity !!!!!!! A post shared by Wyclef Jean (@wyclefjean) on Mar 21, 2017 at 4:52am PDT

TMZ reports that police said that Jean was handcuffed for six minutes because he reached towards his waistband. Law enforcement sources told the outlet his vehicle matched the description of a car used in an armed robbery right around the same time, in the same neighborhood—and Wyclef was wearing a “red bandana” … also matching the suspect description.

Police let Jean go once deputies realized there were no women with the real suspect who was apprehended at the same time (would love to see a photo of him.)

According to USA Today, police did apologize to Jean “after handcuffing him.”

Jean also recounted his version of events on Twitter:

I was asked by the police to Put my hands up. Then I was told do not move. I was instantly hand cuffed before being asked to identify myself — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Nor was I told why I was being cuffed. In the process I said my name and told them they have wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

They proceeded to ignore me and I was treated like a criminal until other police showed up and pointed out they had wrong person. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

As some one who has law enforcers in my family, I was appalled by this behavior of the LAPD. — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

