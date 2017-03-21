Metro
When some students are labeled as gifted, I see the harm done to those left behind


Kipp Dawson, For Public Source
Kipp Dawson, an English teacher at Colfax K-8 (right), discusses playwright August Wilson with TraOnna Malloy, Donise Griffin and Shaykna Golphin (left to right) in her class after school. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

I have been blessed to teach in the urban school district of Pittsburgh for nearly 20 years. While much has changed in public education— as we have moved into and through the “school reforms” highlighted by “No Child Left Behind” — among the constants are two mutually exclusive facts of life.

One: Whether we express it this way or not, teachers struggle to live by the medical
practitioners’ maxim of ‘First, do no harm’ in regard to our students. Two: So much of
what we are required to do sometimes makes us do just that. Among the harms, one that has been consistent is the identification and segregation of students into groups of the so-called “gifted,” and then all of the “others.”

Whether that labeling and segregation involves taking students out of a building for a
day or into “special” classrooms for “enriching” activities, in my opinion, does not
change the bottom line. Children are classified, and are aware of being classified, in ways that give false identities to them. A few isolated aspects of a child’s strengths – as perceived via flawed-to-just-plain-wrong tests and “analyses” – determine how the child is seen by the whole teaching/learning community. They also determine what kind of (usually, fun) activities the child is entitled to. Most of all, making or not making the cut distorts a developing self-image and sometimes irreparably damages the child.

