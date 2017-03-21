Metro
Home > Metro

MAYOR, CITY OFFICIALS TO HOST PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY MEETING IN HOMEWOOD WEDNESDAY


Courier Newsroom
Leave a comment

Assistant Chief of Police Lavonnie Bickerstaf

PITTSBURGH, PA  – Mayor William Peduto, Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief of Police Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando and other city officials will hold a Community Public Safety Meeting in Homewood on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting, city officials will address community concerns about recent violence in the Homewood community.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Community Public Safety Meeting

Who:

  • Mayor William Peduto
  • Scott Schubert, Chief of Police
  • Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Assistant Chief of Police
  • Jason Lando, Police Zone 5 Commander
  • Other city officials

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Doors: 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Begins: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Westinghouse High School (Auditorium): 1101 N. Murtland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading MAYOR, CITY OFFICIALS TO HOST PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY MEETING IN HOMEWOOD WEDNESDAY

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular