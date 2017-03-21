MAYOR, CITY OFFICIALS TO HOST PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY MEETING IN HOMEWOOD WEDNESDAY

PITTSBURGH, PA – Mayor William Peduto, Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief of Police Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando and other city officials will hold a Community Public Safety Meeting in Homewood on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting, city officials will address community concerns about recent violence in the Homewood community.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Community Public Safety Meeting
Who:
- Mayor William Peduto
- Scott Schubert, Chief of Police
- Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Assistant Chief of Police
- Jason Lando, Police Zone 5 Commander
- Other city officials
When: Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Doors: 7:00 p.m.
Meeting Begins: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Westinghouse High School (Auditorium): 1101 N. Murtland St, Pittsburgh, PA 15208
