MAYOR, CITY OFFICIALS TO HOST PUBLIC SAFETY COMMUNITY MEETING IN HOMEWOOD WEDNESDAY

PITTSBURGH, PA – Mayor William Peduto, Police Chief Scott Schubert, Assistant Chief of Police Lavonnie Bickerstaff, Police Zone 5 Commander Jason Lando and other city officials will hold a Community Public Safety Meeting in Homewood on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. During the meeting, city officials will address community concerns about recent violence in the Homewood community.