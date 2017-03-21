Jordan Peele To Receive CinemaCon’s Director Of The Year Award For ‘Get Out’

Jordan Peele secures another win for his directorial debut in Get Out, Variety reports.

The actor and comedian will receive the 2017 CinemaCon Director of the Year award on March 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“With the phenomenon known as ‘Get Out,’” Jordan Peele has instantaneously become a force to reckon with as a gifted and enormously talented director and filmmaker,” said Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon as he announced the recipient on Monday. “He has audiences and critics around the globe enamored and spellbound, dare I say hypnotized, with his wildly inventive directorial debut, and we are ecstatic to be honoring him as this year’s ‘Director of the Year.’”

Get Out, a satrical thriller, continues to captivate audiences–making over $133 million in the United States since its release on Feb. 24.

The movie follows the path of Chris Washington, a Black man (played by Daniel Kaluuya) who escorts his White girlfriend, Rose Armitage (played by Allison Williams) home to visit her family. What ensues is a critique on White liberalism and the detrimental effects of racism in America.

The film also stars actors Bradley Whitford, Catherine Keener, Caleb Landry Jones, and Lil Rey Howery.

