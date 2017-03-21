Metro
Home > Metro

If everyone got screened, gifted education in Pittsburgh could be more equitable. School officials aren’t sold.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Leave a comment

Jahonna Lipscomb, a senior at Brashear High School, is president of the African American Centers for Advanced Studies Executive Council. As a Black girl, she feels pressure to work harder than other students to get the same recognition. (Photo by Aaron Warnick/PublicSource)

Can Pittsburgh’s schools learn anything from Fort Lauderdale?

The county-wide Florida district is among the nation’s largest, with about as many second graders as Pittsburgh has total students, and they’re more diverse, with students of varying cultures attending its more than 200 campuses.

But Broward County Public Schools saw the same problem we have here in Pittsburgh: An unmistakable underrepresentation of minority students considered to be “gifted.”

More than a decade ago, the Florida district mapped students identified as gifted and found that in the more affluent areas, tons of kids seemed to make the cut. In the less affluent section, with larger Black and Hispanic populations, not so much.

READ ENTIRE STORY AT:

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/education/universal-screenings-can-increase-equity-gifted-education-work-pittsburgh

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

22 photos Launch gallery

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

Continue reading If everyone got screened, gifted education in Pittsburgh could be more equitable. School officials aren’t sold.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars

comments – Add Yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular