Why don’t more students at Pittsburgh’s Gifted Center look like me?


Donise Griffin, For Public Source
Donise Griffin, age 13, East Hills of Pittsburgh

Donise Griffin, 13, sees racial inequity when she leaves Colfax K-8 for the Pittsburgh Gifted Center. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

My name is Donise Griffin. I am a 13-year-old seventh grader at Pittsburgh Colfax K-8. I have attended the Pittsburgh Gifted Center since the middle of my sixth-grade year. I am very artistic and creative. I like anything that I can get my hands on. I love to read and write because both let your imagination run wild, opening up doors that may not be possible in the real world. I also love math because I love to be proven right. I’ve never had a bad view on learning.

HER STORY

The gifted center has given me extra opportunities, so I can further understand what I can do with my life after school. I’m now thinking about becoming an architect because I could make my ideas come to life, and I can even use math to prove that my designs are stable.

What I don’t like about the gifted center is that there aren’t many students who look like me.

