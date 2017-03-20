Metro
Who gets to be considered ‘gifted’ in Pittsburgh schools? Too few Black girls.


Jeffrey Benzing, Public Source
Kipp Dawson, an English teacher at Colfax K-8 (right), discusses playwright August Wilson with TraOnna Malloy, Donise Griffin and Shaykna Golphin (left to right) in her class after school. (Photo by Guy Wathen/PublicSource)

TraOnna, a Brutus in Vans tennis shoes, believes Cassius is behaving with considerable dishonor.

Under stage lights Downtown, TraOnna scolds Daynell for corrupting the assassination of Julius Caesar by tolerating bribery.

“Brutus, bay not me,” Daynell snaps back.

The eighth graders work through initial nerves to show themselves as the caliber of students who can elevate a convoluted Shakespearean text into a plausible argument between teenagers.

http://blackgirlspgh.publicsource.org/education/gets-considered-gifted-pittsburgh-schools-black-girls

