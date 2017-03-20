Sports
Spike Lee calls lack of suitors for Colin Kaepernick ‘fishy’


In this combination photo, director Spike Lee, left, appears at the premiere of “Touched With Fire” on Feb. 10, 2016, in New York and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick appears at a news conference on Jan. 1, 2017, after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif.  (AP Photo/Files)

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee says it’s “fishy” that former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains an NFL free agent.

Kaepernick’s season-long protest of “The Star Spangled Banner” ahead of 49ers games became a topic of national debate last season. Kaepernick was protesting police treatment of minorities in the country. He has indicated he plans to stand for the anthem next season.

Lee wrote on Instagram Sunday that he had brunch with Kaepernick in New York. The director questioned what crime Kaepernick has committed. He says the quarterback’s lack of suitors “smells mad fishy to me.”

Lee is suggesting his hometown New York Jets take a look at Kaepernick.

