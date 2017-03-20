Metro
Police: Man shot, killed in Homewood bar


The Associated Press
CRIME SCENE—Caution tape and flashing police lights mark the sight of another city shooting. (Photo by J.L. Martello/File)

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Police say a man was shot and killed in a Pittsburgh bar.

City police said the shooting inside the New Brotherhood Bar in the Homewood neighborhood was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name wasn’t immediately released.

Further details weren’t immediately available and no arrests were immediately announced.

 

