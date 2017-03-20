Metro
Man killed after taxi jumped curb in Pittsburgh identified


PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Authorities have released the name of a pedestrian killed when he and another man were struck by a taxi that jumped a curb in downtown Pittsburgh on St. Patrick’s Day.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office said 55-year-old Jaafar Bey of Carnegie was the person killed in the accident shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday outside Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts.

Public safety spokeswoman Sonya Toler said the taxi went out of control and ran up the curb along the sidewalk, hitting two males. She said it was unclear whether the two were together but said they were close to each other when the cab hit them.

The other man was taken to UPMC Mercy in stable condition.

 

