Guest Editorial…A King-size wrecking ball in fighting bigotry

A Republican congressman says America can’t restore “our civilization with somebody else’s babies” and warned of a liberal effort to destroy Western civilization through immigration.
On Twitter March 12, U.S. Rep. Steve King of Iowa paid tribute to a Dutch politician who opposes immigration and has spoken against Islam.
King, who has served in the House since 2003, said Geert Wilders “understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.”
“We need to get our birth rates up or Europe will be entirely transformed within a half a century or a little more,” King said.
When asked whether he is promoting a kind of White nationalism, King said the debate was not about advancing a particular race but rather advancing American culture and Western civilization.
“This is an effort on the left, I think, to break down the American civilization, the American culture and turn it into something entirely different. I’m a champion for Western civilization,” he said.
The congressman’s remarks promote bigotry and must be strongly denounced by President Donald Trump and GOP leadership.
AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, said the congressman from Wisconsin took issue with King’s comments.
“The speaker clearly disagrees and believes America’s long history of inclusiveness is one of its great strengths,” Strong said of Ryan, who has led House Republicans since 2015.
Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party, also took issue with King’s comments.
“First of all, I do not agree with Congressman King’s statement,” Kaufmann said in a press release. “We are a nation of immigrants, and diversity is the strength of any nation and any community.”
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), who was born to Cuban exiles who fled Fidel Castro’s regime in the 1960s, asked King via Twitter: “What exactly do you mean? Do I qualify as ‘somebody else’s baby?’ #concernedGOPcolleague”
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a civil rights leader in the 1960s, says the United States is a melting pot of cultures, traditions, appearance and languages.
This is not the first time King has promoted bigotry. At the Republican National Convention in 2016, King questioned contributions to civilization by nonwhites. In 2013, he described children in the country illegally as having “calves the size of cantaloupes because they’ve been hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”
King’s remarks on immigration are similar to the views of White nationalism, the belief that national identity is linked to the White race and its superiority to other races. White nationalists celebrated Trump’s promises to crack down on illegal immigration and ban Muslims from entering the United States, as well as heralding his presidential victory as a chance to preserve White culture.
David Duke, the White nationalist and former Ku Klux Klansman who called President Donald Trump “by far the best candidate” during the campaign, praised King’s comments.
King’s disgusting views must be denounced in clear terms.
A spokesman for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is right to ask Ryan and the rest of Republican leadership to decide whether “White supremacy is welcome in the GOP ranks.”
“Republican Congressman Steve King’s vile racism has no place in decent society, much less in the U.S. Congress,” said Drew Hammill, a top aide to Pelosi.
http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/a-king-size-wrecking-ball-in-fighting-bigotry/article_f0d62885-392f-5634-af4e-91fc3067c5f2.html