Former Minneapolis Cop Charged For Vicious Kick That Left Man With Brain Injury

An ex-Minneapolis police officer has been charged in a kicking assault reminiscent of Rodney King that left a man with a traumatic brain injury.

Video footage shows former police officer Christopher Reiter viciously kicked 35-year-old Mohammed Osman’s face with his foot during a domestic violence investigation in May.

Osman’s lawyer on Sunday released video showing him getting out of his vehicle and quickly dropping to the ground as an officer confronted him with his gun drawn.

Reiter, allegedly after seeing Osman’s battered girlfriend, rushed over to mete out retributive justice. The New York Daily News reports that Osman appears to lay motionless as a police SUV drives up, stops and blocks the camera’s view.

Reiter claimed in a police report that he “felt resistance from the male, causing me to believe that he was going to attempt to fight me as he had just been involved in a violent assault,” reports the News.

Reiter was was cuffed, booked and charged last week on an assault charge in Osman’s injuries.

Osman pleaded guilty to attacking the girlfriend and is slated for sentencing on Thursday. He has claimed that a brain injury resulting from the arrest has left him unable to work and care for his children.

Reportedly, eight excessive force complaints had been lodged against Reiter since 2013, and he was terminated from the Minneapolis PD in January on an unspecified matter.

Source: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

No Discipline For Minneapolis Cops In Shooting Death Of Jamar Clark

Minneapolis Will No Longer Use Grand Juries For Police-Involved Shootings