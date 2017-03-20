Black Millennials Feel Very Hopeful About Future, Study Says

Young African Americans have a lot of "faith that their hard work will pay off" and "they can achieve their dreams," researchers said.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
A new study released on Monday revealed that Black millennials are more optimistic about the future than White, Asian and Hispanic millennials, reports The Huffington Post.

From The Huffington Post:

Data from a collaborative study conducted by the University of Texas and Hispanic advertising agency Richards/Lerma released on Monday reveals that black millennials are most optimistic about their future when compared to Hispanic, Asian and white millennials. The study, titled “Millennials Deconstructed,” also has other fascinating findings about where millennials ― young adults between the ages of 18-34 ― who make up America’s most racially diverse generation in history, stand when it comes to having faith in the American dream and their ability to succeed in the future.

…Pointing to the role of black activists in calling out systemic racism and white privilege, researchers say some may interpret this as “showing disrespect for America, apathy, playing the victim [and/or] asking for handouts.” Instead, rather than reporting feelings of neglect or disrespect, 83 percent of black millennials say they are proud to be an American. And although black millennials (67 percent) are closely tied with Hispanic millennials (66 percent) in being less likely to say they are satisfied with life when compared to Asian (71 percent) and white (71 percent) millennials, most black millennials (61 percent) hold on to a sense of hope and optimism rather than feelings of apathy.

“This suggests their vocalization of injustice isn’t at odds with respect for their nation,” the study says of black millennials. “In fact, it’s possible their motivation to speak up is because of their national pride, because they hold their country to a high standard.”

This University of Texas study comes after the release of a survey from the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago revealing that most millennials believe Donald Trump is an illegitimate president, reports Newsweek.

