Steel City Roller Derby kicks off 2017 season with double header on March 25 

Pittsburgh, PA: Steel City Roller Derby (SCRD), Pittsburgh’s premiere all-female roller derby league, kicks off its 2017 season with an exciting double header at Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena (PISA) on March 25.
The first game of the night will feature SCRD’s internationally-ranked charter team, the Steel Hurtin’, against the Ann Arbor Derby Dimes Brawlstars. In the second bout of the night, the Battle of the Burgh will come to its thrilling conclusion as SCRD’s top two intraleague teams compete for the Championship. Last year’s champs, the Penn Bruisers, will take on the Mon Monsters, who are undefeated this year.
SCRD is a proud member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), the international governing body for the sport of women’s flat track roller derby and a membership organization with 381 member leagues and 66 leagues in the WFTDA Apprentice program. SCRD consistently boasts a ranking in the top 10% of all WFTDA teams worldwide.
Future interleague games featuring the Steel Hurtin’ and the second interleague team, the Steel Beamers, are scheduled for April 29, May 13, June 17, and August 5. Full details and tickets are available at www.steelcityrollerderby.org.
About Steel City Roller Derby:
Founded in 2006, SCRD (www.steelcityrollerderby.org) is a skater owned and operated non-profit organization. It is Pittsburgh’s only all-female roller derby league, comprised of a diverse set of athletes from the nation’s home of superb sports teams. SCRD is committed to fostering serious competition on a local, national, and international level, developing amateur athletes for competition, and promoting the physical and mental strength of its female athletes.
About Pittsburgh Indoor Sports Arena:
PISA (www.pisausa.com), Pittsburgh’s premier sports and events facility, houses three fields of Revolution Field Turf, two hardwood courts, the full-service PISA Pub & Grille, a café, and batting cages. Located just 15 minutes from downtown off the Harmar Exit on Route 28, PISA hosts the sports of roller derby, youth and adult soccer, basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, and lacrosse. With a full-service bar, restaurant, and café, PISA also serves as a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment facility for birthday parties, social events, and corporate outings.
