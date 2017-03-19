PPS named Great District for Great Teachers

PITTSBURGH PUBLIC SCHOOLS—The National Council on Teacher Quality, a national leader on teacher issues—has named Pittsburgh Public Schools a winner in its first-ever Great Districts for Great Teachers initiative. NCTQ chose Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS) after a rigorous 18-month evaluation of data, policies and teacher input, that included surveys and focus groups with over 300 PPS teachers, proving the District is a national leader in developing and caring for great teachers, so that they, in turn, can deliver great instruction to their students.

“Great Districts for Great Teachers is a celebration of great teaching,” said Kate Walsh, President of NCTQ. “We celebrate the hard, often politically challenging efforts by a special group of school districts who have managed to put together policies and practices that make them great places for great teachers to work.”

“We are honored that NCTQ selected us as one its first Great Districts for Great Teachers,” said Superintendent Anthony Hamlet “We are especially pleased that this award recognizes the tremendous work of our administrators to identify and support great teachers and of our great teachers themselves.”

NCTQ developed the criteria for this honor based on its experience stretching over a decade analyzing district human capital policies and practices as well as input from teachers and other education leaders. The eight winners excelled on five criteria that research suggests connect to effective teaching—compensation, professional support, effective management and operations, career and leadership opportunities, and support services for students.

Pittsburgh Public Schools scored in the top 25 percent of districts in the Compensation and Career and Leadership Opportunities areas and the second tier (top 50-75 percent of districts) in Management and Operations. The District fell in the third tier (25-50 percent of districts) for Professional Support and Support for Students, two areas of focus within the District’s five-year strategic plan.

