Michelyn Tinor is new national sales director at VisitPITTSBURGH

PITTSBURGH—VisitPITTSBURGH, the official tourism promotion agency for Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, has hired Michelyn (Mikey) Tinor as its new National Sales Director.

In this position, Ms. Tinor is responsible for promoting Pittsburgh as a destination to host meetings and conventions from a wide-ranging territory. She will work with the social, multicultural, ethnic, religious and fraternal markets, as well as government agencies and associations based in the southeast U.S.

“We’re very excited to welcome Michelyn to VisitPITTSBURGH,” said Karl Pietrzak, vice president of convention sales. “Her proven sales experience will be valuable in securing top-notch conventions in these key markets.”

Previously, Ms. Tinor worked in pharmaceutical sales for 10 years at Pfizer Inc. She also owns and operates an online web show, pghspot.com, where she interviews leaders, innovators and small business owners who are making an impact in the community.

Ms. Tinor is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. degree in Journalism and English Writing. She is also working on her Masters of Arts degree in Journalism at Point Park University.

