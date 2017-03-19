‘Manufactured Clown:’ Tyrese Blasts Women With Weaves & Plastic Surgery

Singer and actor Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to criticize women who wear weaves or have gotten any type of cosmetic enhancements.

“I just feel the need to send a message to all of these ‘type’ of ladies, all races of ladies, who just think dudes are just STUPID?? WE KNOW the difference in real hair and fake clips-ons, we know eyelash extensions,” he writes. “[Y]ou guys are really starting to go TOO FAR with manufactured beauty — fake lips, skinny nose barely can even breathe through your own nostrils. I’m not trying to be mean I’m just sending a message that US REAL MEN SEE THE BULLS**T and IF He decide to rock with you it’s just cause they wanna get one off. No one will EVER take you serious… [because] you look like a manufactured clown.”

The newly married actor continued, “Shout to #TeamNatural #TeamSquats and #TeamTakeMeAsIAm #TeamMatureEnoughToConsiderHarshTruth because you’re single doesn’t mean you’re lonely. Know this… H**s, sluts, tramps are never without a man… You’re single cause YOU have standard[s] and know your actual value.”

In other words, the misogyny is real for the Manology author. Sound off in comments.

SEE ALSO:

Tyrese’s Performance of “Shame” Will Have You Weak In The Knees

A Little Positivity: Tyrese Paying For Compton Student’s Morehouse Tuition