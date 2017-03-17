Update: 3-year-old child dies from gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH, PA – A warrant has been issued for Paul Parrish, 40, who is a felon not to posses a firearm, in connection with a shooting that occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12.

On that day, a 3-year-old female child arrived at AGH by private means with a single gunshot wound. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

According to the investigation, the incident occurred in a home in the 700 block of Southern Avenue on Mt. Washington. The mother, who was visiting the residence with her child, carried her daughter from the home on foot. A driver transported them to the hospital. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation though it is possible that the child may have accidentally shot herself.

The gun that was involved was in Parrish’s residence and belongs to an acquaintence of his. U.S. Marshals are assisting with the search.