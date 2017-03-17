Statewide educational group holds annual conference

Since its inception in 1970, the Pennsylvania Black Conference on Higher Education, Inc. has been carrying out its mission of providing programs and services helping to ensure postsecondary educational needs and aspirations of African Americans are met.

A vital resource in the development and empowerment of African Americans to pursue higher education, during its 47th annual conference recently held in Monroeville, the group awarded seven graduate and undergraduate students from the Commonwealth and two seniors from local high schools $1000 scholarships.

“This is a high point of what we do,” said long time PBCOHE Scholarship Committee Chairperson Brenda Sanders De’de,’ Annually awarding scholarships to the most talented undergraduate and graduate African American students in the Commonwealth.”

While thanking the PBCOHE scholarship committee and the Haymon Family, the funders of her scholarship, Marishika K. Wright a graduate student at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania said, “One of my continuing goals in higher education, and for going into the profession of Higher Education is to make a difference for the students who I do and will potentially serve. Everything that I have been able to accomplish the past year has been a testament to the mission statement I set forth for myself after graduating from Clarion University.

“Her life’s mission she noted is to inspire. “To inspire myself to be the best I can be while assessing my growth along the way. No matter the highs or lows, I will hold myself accountable. “Accountable for my actions, the consequences, and the outcomes. I will share with humility by collaborating and share to enhance my knowledge. My mission is to inspire and grow into the young professional that I am. I have dreamt it. I believe it and I have claimed it!”

The Esther-Jafari Haymon International Student Scholarship was presented by Francene and Elmer Haymon in honor of their mother, the first chairperson of the scholarship committee.

