Sean Hannity denies pointing gun at Juan Williams on Fox set


The Associated Press
FILE – In this March 18, 2016, file photo, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in Phoenix.  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says he “never pointed” a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and “showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only.”

In this Oct. 21, 2010, file photo, Juan Williams appears on the “Fox & Friends” television program in New York,. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are “great friends” and the “incident is being sensationalized.” He says “everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way.”

Fox News tells the Daily News “no one was put in any danger.”

