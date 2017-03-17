Sports
Penguins Ron Hainsey sidelined with upper-body injury


The Associated Press
Philadelphia Flyers’ Wayne Simmonds (17) scores a goal against Pittsburgh Penguins’ Matt Murray (30) as Brayden Schenn (10) and Ron Hainsey (65) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The depleted Pittsburgh Penguins defense has taken another hit. Coach Mike Sullivan says defenseman Ron Hainsey is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

The Penguins acquired the 35-year-old Hainsey just before the trade deadline. Hainsey has one assist in 10 games since joining Pittsburgh. The Penguins called up Derrick Pouliot from their AHL affiliate in Wilkes Barre/Scranton ahead of Friday night’s game against New Jersey to fill in for Hainsey.

Pittsburgh is already missing injured defensemen Kris Letang, Olli Maatta and Trevor Daley, though all three are expected back by the playoffs.

Sullivan said center Evgeni Malkin will sit out Friday with an upper-body injury. Sullivan added Malkin, who is fifth in the league in scoring with 72 points, had been dealing with the injury for some time.

