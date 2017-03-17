Liberty Bridge to close for repairs related to 2016 fire

PennDOT penalty more than $3M in Pittsburgh bridge fire
PITTSBURGH (AP) _ A Pittsburgh bridge is closing over the weekend to repair damage caused by a construction fire last year.
Traffic on the Liberty Bridge will be closed in both directions from 3 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.
The northbound side of the Liberty Tunnel will also be closed. All traffic will be detoured.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports crews will also repair an expansion joint that crosses the full width of the bridge.
State transportation officials and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration have said hot residue from a blowtorch ignited plastic piping and a construction tarp on Sept. 2.
A 30-foot chord designed to hold 2.4 million pounds of pressure buckled during the blaze. Its failure could’ve caused the bridge to collapse.
