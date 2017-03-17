Ladies making a difference… at Pentecostal Temple COGIC

First Lady Barbara Mann and the Council of Christian Women of Pentecostal Temple COGIC, in East Liberty, are off and running into 2017 with their Saturday informal gatherings.

The biblically-based meetings taking place each Saturday are strategically planned to minister, inform, enhance, and ignite the faith and gifts God has bestowed upon the sisterhood.

Recognizing that today’s family structure and personal values are constantly being challenged and redefined, the Council of Christian Women endeavor to prepare the ladies, both young and matured, to deal with the vicissitudes of life by way of sharing testimonies, experiences and demonstrations from notable ministers and professionals throughout the Pittsburgh community.

Orlana Darkins Drewery, communications director at Mt. Ararat Baptist Church and president of the Darkins Group, recently shared a passionate and inspiring testimony of her spiritual growth and business success.

Evangelist Donya Parker shared the warning signs and recognition of human trafficking in our community. Other contributors included Dr. Amelia Gennari, UPMC Board certified geriatrician and medical director, and Sonya Toler, public information officer of the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

Ultimately, ladies are directed to Biblical scripture for specific answers and leave the events, some with tears of joy, enlightened, empowered with knowledge and encouraged.

