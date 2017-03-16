Voices Unlocked…Trying as best he can

Keishon Martin (left) and his older brother, Sa’Von (right), take a break from insulating an attic to pose with Jason Sauer. (Photo by Maranie Rae Staab/PublicSource)
Jason Sauer runs programs to help ex-cons reintegrate into society. A sometimes thankless job where he says you shouldn’t get attached. But he did
VOICES UNLOCKED
Voices Unlocked is a project telling the stories of Pittsburgh-area residents whose life experiences have been shaped by the penal system.
Explore another voice in this series
Sarah Womack: A song within a storm
Yeshua David’s adaptation
Sa’Von Martin was one of Jason Sauer’s first students. They met when Sa’Von was 12.
At the time a student of Summit Academy, a residential school for court-adjudicated youth, Sa’Von came to Jason’s Green + Screen program in Garfield to help beautify the neighborhood. He then followed Jason to Homewood, where the team mowed lawns, planted flowers and tended to community gardens.
Their relationship grew.
READ ENTIRE STORY AT:
http://projects.publicsource.org/voicesunlocked/jason.html
