URA approves Peduto affordable housing directives, water fix

The board of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh has approved several measures related to Mayor Bill Peduto’s executive order on increasing the availability of affordable housing in the city.

The measures were among the recommendations forwarded to the mayor by the Affordable Housing Task Force and include setting up forums to train developers on how to access a 4 percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit; establishing a database of local affordable housing; creating policies for selling public land or extending public support to projects that include affordable housing; setting up guidelines for affordable housing in the disposition of properties through the Pittsburgh Land Bank; and setting up a committee to establish tenant protections for affordable housing projects.

In a related move, the Authority also approved a $450,000 grant and a $179,620 loan to help the Lawrenceville Corporation set up a Community Land Trust and create permanent affordable housing units, beginning with construction of six for-sale homes and rehabilitation of one other for-sale home.

“Based on the CLT structure, the homes are guaranteed to be permanently affordable,” said Authority Housing Director Tim Cummings, reading from the director’s report.

“Through the use of a ground-lease, CLTs set a maximum resale price designed to give homeowners a return on their investment, while also ensuring that future homebuyers at the same income level have access to affordable homeownership.”

The board also approved an agreement with Dollar Bank to underwrite funding for low-income to replace old, deteriorating lead water lines. Reading from his report, Authority Executive Director Robert Rubinstein said, by order of the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority must annually replace about 1,450 lead water service lines it owns in the public right of way.

1 2Next page »

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: