‘That Ugly A** N-Word Child:’ NYC Chiropractor Behind Bars After Making Racist Threats

Danielle Serini reportedly sent letters full of "anti-Black" statements and a bag of Dum Dum lollipops as well as spit at a crossing guard.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
Authorities said Wednesday that a Staten Island, New York chiropractor is behind bars after making several horrifying racist threats to an African-American child and a Black NYPD police officer, reports the New York Daily News.

From New York Daily News:

Danielle Serini sent letters to both women at the 120th Precinct on Monday filled with anti-black statements that threatened Police Officer Ebony Glover and school crossing guard Jennifer Becker’s child, according to prosecutors.

“My next opportunity will be getting rid of you and that ugly a– n—-r child of the crossing guard,” she wrote to Glover, according to court documents. “Keep thinking he’s safe in school, but when the opportunity hits, it will with a bang. N—–s don’t belong in my neighborhood.”

…She’s also spit at Becker, called her a “f—–g c–t” and flipped her the bird as she passed, court papers reveal. 

Serini, who was charged with aggravated harassment this week, had previously faced indictments for stalking as well as criminal contempt, reports the Staten Island Advance.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsStaten Island Advance

