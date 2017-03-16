Obama Hanging With Hollywood Stars? Former President Lands In French Polynesia

Former president Barack Obama recently landed in French Polynesia for a month-long stay at a luxury resort without wife Michelle Obama or his daughters Malia and Sasha, according to local TV channel Tahiti Nui TV, reports AFP.

The former US president landed on the tourist island Tahiti without his family before going to Marlon Brando’s privately owned retreat Tetiaroa atoll, which the Oscar-winning actor bought in the 1960s.

Obama has checked into the eco-friendly Brando resort, whose villas boast their own plunge pools and cost between 2,000 euros ($2,150) and 12,300 euros per night.

No political meetings have been announced during Obama’s stay and it is not clear what he plans to do during the sojourn or whether his family will join him.

Obama is supposedly writing his memoirs after he and Michelle signed a $60 million book deal with Penguin Random House, reports The Telegraph.

SOURCE: Yahoo News, The Telegraph

