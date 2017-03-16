Mosby to take over at Coro

Though somewhat saddened to be leaving her post as executive director of Strong Women Strong Girls Pittsburgh, Sabrina Saunders Mosby said she is looking forward to her new position, beginning April 3, as president and CEO of Coro Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been a supporter of the work they are doing at Coro for several years,” she said. “I’ve seen the growth,” she said. “One of my priorities will be to find ways to increase the probability that the people we train stay in the region. It’s important and something we need to focus on.”

The Coro Center for Civic Leadership–Pittsburgh was founded in 1999 and is one of five independent organizations that offer Coro’s values-based, experiential leadership training. Mosby sees her new post as part of a natural progression.

Prior to serving three years as executive director at SWSG—the nationally recognized mentoring program for elementary school girls to develop social-emotional and leadership skills, high ambitions––Mosby served as director of Education and Youth Development at the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh and as Youth Policy manager in the Office of the Mayor in Pittsburgh.

“Here we focus on girls and mentoring, but the volunteer base we engage with in colleges and Coro do similar things,” she said.

“When I look at the work I’ll be doing in the community, it made me think of the journey—with African American youth at the Urban League, then with SWSG, those are the same communities we’re serving. And now developing leaders in those communities and bring their training to work in neighborhoods like Garfield and the North Side––the continuum is very clear.”

