Moral outrage, moral opposition, and when Trump contemplates war

A passage attributed to Mark Twain goes, “When I was a boy of 14, my father was so ignorant I could hardly stand to have the old man around. But when I got to be 21, I was astonished at how much the old man had learned in seven years.”

It was the boy that grew in understanding not the father. The passage points out how conceit in one’s own knowledge or moral position prevents the introspection needed for maturity.

Social movements are no different.

Do you remember the anti-war movement during the Bush/Cheney years?

This anti-war movement made it clear they supported the troops, but not the invasion of Iraq. They didn’t want to be associated with their predecessor’s mistreatment of soldiers that returned from Vietnam. So they corrected that behavior, but they failed to understand the difference between moral outrage and moral opposition.

Now, the moral dilemma was different between the generations.

The first generation lived during the time of the draft and they didn’t feel morally obligated to participate in a civil war in another country. Their moral outrage was against the draft, which is not the same thing as moral opposition to military intervention. This generation was fractured between the “drafted” and the “draft dodger”. This led to a horrific climax at Kent State University when the National Guard shot and killed demonstrators that were opposed to President Nixon’s expansion of the Vietnam War effort into Cambodia.

So to prevent this moral outrage the draft was ended and America has an all-volunteer army.

