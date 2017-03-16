Sports
Meow Madness: The Purrfect mix of kittens and basketball


Doug Feinberg, Associated Press Writer
In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a cat plays on a mock basketball court, which was set up for Hallmark Channel’s “Meow Madness” television show, at a soundstage in New York. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)

NEW YORK (AP) — Watch out Villanova and Kentucky (and Arizona and Northwestern), there’s a new set of cats going wild for March Madness.

Time for Meow Madness , coming in April.

Buoyed by the success of the Kitten Bowl, the Hallmark Channel is debuting a new show hosted by Beth Stern that will air on Monday, April 3 — the same day as the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game.

In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, a cat hangs from a basket on a mock basketball court, which was set up for Hallmark Channel’s “Meow Madness” television show, at a soundstage in New York. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)

“Meow Madness is sure to be purrfect,” Stern deadpanned.

Stern, the wife of radio shock jock Howard Stern, is a huge cat ambassador who works year-round with the North Shore Animal League of America, urging people to spay, neuter and release and adopt pets.

The Sterns are foster parents to kittens — a few hundred in all over the last couple years. Beth tries to find permanent homes, but letting go is never easy.

In this Jan. 26, 2017, photo, cats play on a mock basketball court, which was set up for Hallmark Channel’s “Meow Madness” television show, at a soundstage in New York.  (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)

“It’s the hardest thing in the world to see them go,” she said. “I think I’ve cried over 300 times.”

The show is staged on a mini basketball court on a midtown Manhattan soundstage. Kittens, with cute names like Meow Ming, Lonso Fur-Ball, Stephen Furry and Meow-Tumbo roamed over the court as well as a faux-Vegas casino area where they could “make bets.”

“I played basketball when I was younger and love the sport,” Stern said. “What could be better than putting together the sport I love with all of these adorable kittens.”

