Internet Sensation Auntie Fee On Life Support After Massive Heart Attack

The internet sensation who stole our hearts with her unconventional cooking methods is interned at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.


Auntie Fee, the woman who stole hearts after she went viral with her unconventional cooking methods, was placed on life support after suffering a massive heart attack, TMZ reports.

Reports on Tuesday initially stated O’Dell had died, but the outlet learned the 59-year-old is supported by family and friends while she’s interned at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to E! News, Fee experienced chest fell ill over the weekend after experiencing chest pains.

Fee, whose real name is Felicia O’Dell, made the internet go crazy in 2014 after posting a video promoting recipes for her “good ass chicken” and “sweet treats for the kids.”

Our thoughts are with O’Dell’s family during this very difficult time.

