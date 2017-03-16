Employment Opportunities 3-15-17



DISPLAY ADVERTISING SALES REPRESENTATIVE

The New Pittsburgh Courier is looking for a display advertising sales representative. Experience in media sales or related area preferred but will train the right individual. This full-time staff position offers salary + commission with full benefits after 90 days, paid vacation after 6 months. Must be a self-starter with leadership skills, reliable transportation, and strong computer, written and verbal communication skills. All resumes will be considered. Must be able to work under deadlines, do comprehensive sales-related research and make sales presentations. Send to

jobs@

newpittsburghcourier.com.



HOSPITALISTS

UPMC Community Medicine, Inc. seeks Hospitalists in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Provide and direct inpatient medical care for hospital patients. Must have U.S. medical degree or foreign equivalent. Must have valid unrestricted PA medical license. Certificate of completion of ACGME-accredited program in Internal Medicine required. Apply by following these steps; visit http://careers.upmc.com and enter 170000CN in the “Search Keyword/Job ID” field and click Go. EOE.



SOFTWARE ENGINEER

StarsHR, Inc. has Software Engineer position in Pittsburgh, PA & unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. to participate in entire project life cycle process, spanning design, develop, modify, review, and test of computer applications software or specialized utility programs. Send resumes to: S. Walavalkar 1700 North Highland Road, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA. 15241.



Job Title: Capital Planning Administrator

Department: Planning

Reports To: Manager, Capital Planning Programs

FLSA Status: Exempt

Grade: 9

Approved By: Richard Belotti, Vice President, Planning

Approved Date: February 28, 2017

SUMMARY

Under the general direction of the Capital Planning Manager, assists in the coordination of capital planning programs for the Allegheny County Airport Authority including federal grants, the Passenger Facility Charge program, and multi-year capital planning coordination with federal agencies for both Pittsburgh International Airport and Allegheny County Airport.

RESPONSIBILITIES

•Assist in preparing and coordinating PIT and AGC annual Five (5)-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) updates for submittal to the FAA, based on, but not limited to: airport master/system plans, joint planning conferences, safety inspection reports, pavement condition surveys, airport asset management data, current airport capital budgets and strategic/financial plans, and in accordance with the current FAA Airport Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP) Order 5100.39A and all applicable FAA Guidance, Policy, and Federal Register Notices.

•Prepare for and coordinate the annual PIT and AGC Five (5)-Year CIP update review meetings with the FAA in Harrisburg.

•Assist with coordination of multiple annual PIT and AGC FAA Capital Development and Planning Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant required pre-application submittals, FAA HARADO coordination, application submittals, award acceptances, annual submittals, and close-outs, ensuring compliance with the current FAA AIP Order 5100.38D and all applicable FAA Guidance, Policy, and Federal Register Notices.

•Prepare and coordinate annual or less frequent PIT FAA Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) pre-application submittals, FAA HARADO and PIT Air Carrier coordination, application submittals, approval implementation, quarterly and annual submittals, and close-outs in accordance with the current FAA PFC Order 5500.1B and all applicable FAA Guidance, Policy, and Federal Register Notices.

•Prepare and coordinate the submittal of all required CIP, AIP, and PFC related ACAA Board Administrative Action Requests and assist with briefings for senior staff.

•Act as the FAA CIP, AIP, and PFC initial point of contact for the ACAA, maintaining a positive professional working relationship between the ACAA and the FAA Harrisburg District Office, and for all outside CIP AIP and PFC inquiries referred from other ACAA Departments.

•Assist the ACAA Planning Administrative Coordinator with the filing of all CIP, AIP, and PFC related documents in the ACAA Document Management System and in the Planning Department files; and

RESPONSIBILITIES Cont’d

•Performs other related tasks as assigned or required.

•Some travel a few times per year required.

KNOWLEDGE/SKILLS & ABILITIES (KSA):

•Knowledge of Federal and State grant application process.

•Capital budget analysis, preparation and the overall capital improvement plan.

•PFC program in conjunction with FAA and the airlines.

•Microsoft Office applications including Outlook, Word, and Excel.

•J.D. Edwards computer software.

•Develop and maintain relationships with appropriate agencies that deal with federal and state grants.

•Understand state and federal regulations and procedures to be able to resolve problems.

•Communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

•Use interpersonal skills to interact with all levels of personnel.

•Basic professional knowledge arising from a pertinent degree program, and capable of carrying out assignments typical of the profession with limited guidance and review.

KEY COMPETENCIES

•Communication – Proactively conveys a clear, convincing, and timely message; Communicates effectively using two way communication through strong verbal, written, and listening skills

•Strategic Thinking – Thinks “big picture”; Forward thinking and adept at seeing future outcomes and results; Commits to a course of action to accomplish individual, team and organizational goals

•Team Builder – Recognizes the value of team work and being an effective contributor to the team that drives desired results

•Customer Centricity – Aware of customer needs and the prioritization of our customers both internal and external; Makes decisions with customer in mind; Builds strong customer relationships

REQUIREMENTS

The following requirements list the minimum education/training/experience required to qualify for this job. An equivalent combination of education and/or experience may be accepted.

•4-yr. college degree in Airport Management, Business/Finance/Planning, Project Accounting/Management, or similar majors.

•At least 3 years of professional work experience (Airport employment preferred).

SUPERVISION EXERCISED/ RECEIVED

None/Receive general guidance from Manager, Capital Planning Programs

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands that are described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; and talk or hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; climb or balance; and stoop, kneel, crouch, or crawl. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is seldom exposed to moving mechanical parts that exceed those of standard office equipment. The noise level in the work environment is generally moderate.

MEDICAL EXAMINATION:

Employment is contingent upon the results of a physical examination performed by our examining physician.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT DRUG TESTING:

Employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment drug screening.

PRE-EMPLOYMENT BACKGROUND INVESTIGATION:

Ability to successfully pass a thorough investigation consisting of a criminal history check (including but not limited to the requirements of TSR 1542.209), verification of prior employment and performance, reference and credentials checks, and in some cases credit history.



Vice President of Engineering

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Airport has an opening for the Vice President of Engineering at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ACAA_employment

The advertisement period ends on March 24 2016.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority offers a competitive compensation package.

EOE / M / F / D / V.



COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT POSITIONS

Northside Leadership Conference

Non-profit CDC seeking experienced candidates for:

Assistant Real Estate Director and Real Estate Project Manager

Min 2 Yrs experience in community organizing, real estate development or related field REQUIRED. Details at http://www.pittsburghnorthside.com. Resume/cover letter due 3-17-17 email only to resumes@pittsburghnorthside.com.



Facilities Maintenance Supervisor

The Allegheny County Airport Authority Airport has an opening for a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor at the Pittsburgh International Airport. Complete information about this position is available at http://www.flypittsburgh.com/ACAA_employment

The advertisement period ends on March 24 2017.

The Allegheny County Airport Authority offers a competitive compensation package.

EOE / M / F / D / V.



Executive Director

Local Government Academy (LGA), a non-profit organization that develops excellence in local government through education, is seeking an Executive Director to lead the organization’s long-term strategic direction, oversee program development and implementation, drive fund development efforts, shape communications, and manage daily operations. Key Qualifications: 5+ years of non-profit, management-level experience including leading fundraising efforts; 5+ years of local government management operations administration; B.S. in Business, Public Administration, Planning or similar area of study. Please email resume to: drea@localgovernmentacademy.org

