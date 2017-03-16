Darren Wilson, Who Fatally Shot Michael Brown, Admits To Using N-Word

An attorney for former Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson, who fatally shot unarmed teen Michael Brown in 2014, said his client Monday admitted to using the N-word to describe Black people, reports The Washington Post.
From The Washington Post:
…an attorney for Wilson said Monday that his client only used the word when repeating witness accounts given to him during police investigations.
The court filing, added to the civil suit docket on Dec. 28, includes 173 “admissions” from Wilson in response to declarative statements from attorneys for the family of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old man who Wilson shot and killed during a confrontation in August 2014…Asked if he has made a racist remark while on-duty as an officer, Wilson responded through his attorney that “I have repeated a racist remark made by someone else, but I have not made a racist remark against another individual while on duty as a police officer.”
“Officer Wilson did admit in discovery responses that he used the n-word and has heard former officer(s) use the n-word on at least one occasion but, he did so while repeating/reporting what a victim, witness or suspect etc., relayed to him while conducting an investigation or preparing a report,” Greg Kloeppel, Wilson’s attorney, said in an email. “He never used the n-word to refer to an African American in a racist or derogatory manner and he never repeated a racist joke while on duty.”
Wilson has denied using the slur as a targeted insult despite a U.S. Justice Department report that found racism against black people in “nearly every aspect of Ferguson’s law enforcement system,” reports the New York Daily News.
SOURCE: The Washington Post, New York Daily News
SEE ALSO:
Newly Released Michael Brown Footage Sparks Protests In Ferguson
Twitter Reacts to Mothers Of Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin And Others Speaking At DNC
Photographic Proof Not Much Has Changed In Ferguson Since Michael Brown’s Death
14 photos Launch gallery
1. 2014: Michael Brown’s lifeless body was left in the streets of Ferguson for more than four hours after he was killed by Officer Darren Wilson on August 9.
Source:Getty
1 of 14
2. 2015: Tyrone Harris, 18, was shot in Ferguson Sunday night by police for allegedly attacking them with a firearm. He remains in critical condition and is facing four charges of first-degree assault on law enforcement, five counts of armed criminal action, and one count of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle.
Source:Getty
2 of 14
3. 2014: Unrest in Ferguson plagued the city after police officers clashed with protesters.
Source:Getty
3 of 14
4. 2015: Police stand to maintain the crowd after shots rang out on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
4 of 14
5. 2014: An unarmed protester was approached by police during protests in Ferguson. The image became one of the most memorable of the city’s uprising.
Source:Getty
5 of 14
6. 2015: A woman stands before police with her hands up in the air.
Source:Getty
6 of 14
7. 2014: After the shooting of Mike Brown and the death of Eric Garner, unrest continued to rise in Ferguson. After it was determined that Darren Wilson would not be indicted in the fatal shooting of the teen, protesters took to the streets.
Source:Getty
7 of 14
8. 2015: Since the death of Brown, over 100 men, women, and children of color have been killed by police. Worldwide protests have continued advocating for better training for police officers.
Source:Getty
8 of 14
9. 2014: A woman hit with pepper spray is doused with milk. Ferguson police issued curfews for protesters after incidents of arson and looting occurred during peaceful protests in the city.
Source:Getty
9 of 14
10. 2015: A year later, protesters say they too were hit with tear gas while protesting in the streets.
Source:Getty
10 of 14
11. 2014: The National Guard was called into Ferguson to “control” protests.
Source:Getty
11 of 14
12. 2015: A teen is caught in the crossfire during a shooting that took place in Ferguson on the anniversary of Mike Brown’s death.
Source:Getty
12 of 14
13. 2014: Army tanks filled the streets of Ferguson after protests turned violent in the city.
Source:Getty
13 of 14
14. 2015: St. Louis police with army gear arrive in Ferguson Sunday night.
Source:Getty
14 of 14