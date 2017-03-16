Aspiring Teen Model Killed By Train During Photo Shoot On Tracks

Fredzania ‘Zanie’ Thompson, a 19-year-old aspiring model, was participating in a photo shoot between two train tracks in Navasota, Texas, when an oncoming Union Pacific Train collided with her on Friday, The Eagle reports.

The model, who was pregnant with her first child, reportedly tried to escape but moved directly into another train’s path in the opposite direction.

Thompson died on the way to the hospital, the outlet reports.

Friday marked a life-long dream for Thompson who hoped the shoot would boost her blossoming modeling career.

Her mother, Hakamie Stevenson, described her daughter as a loving woman who helped take care of her five younger brothers and sisters.

“She was very helpful to her siblings,” Stevenson explained. “She was very outgoing, and made sure that everything was taken care of with them. She was a leader.”

Thompson was engaged to her partner Darnell Chatman, who told the outlet how excited he was when she revealed her pregnancy just two weeks prior.

“She said, ‘You’re going to be a dad again,’” he said. Chatman is the father of a seven-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“Zanie had the most beautiful smile,” Chatman said. “I believe she would want everyone to know what a kind and caring person she is.”

