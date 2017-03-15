USC Professor Makes History As First Black President Of A Fed Regional Bank

University of Southern California professor Raphael Bostic become the first African-American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks Monday with his new post at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, reports the Los Angeles Times.
From Los Angeles Times:
The choice of Bostic, director of the Bedrosian Center on Governance at USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, comes after members of Congress and advocacy groups have sharply criticized the central bank for a lack of diversity. They had pushed for a diverse choice to head the Atlanta region, in part because it has a large African American population.
“It’s not lost on me that I …am the first African American to lead a Federal Reserve institution,” he [Bostic] said in a short video released by the Atlanta Fed. “It’s kind of daunting. It’s an overwhelming thought. It’s a tremendous privilege. I look forward to this being a stepping stone for many others to have this opportunity as well.”
…The job involves overseeing about 1,700 employees in the Atlanta region — Alabama, Florida, Georgia and parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee — and participating in monetary policy deliberations in Washington.
The appointment of Bostic, who is also an economist and a former housing policy official in the [Barack] Obama administration, “shatters a 104-year-old racial barrier,” reports the New York Times.
Bostic will join the Fed on June 5.
SOURCE: Los Angeles Times, New York Times
SEE ALSO:
Federal Reserve Chairman Says Economic Inequality Is Creating Two Societies
Federal Reserve Cracks Down On Banks’ Overdraft Fees
How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions
How To Respond To 13 Of The Stupidest Black History Month Questions
1. Here’s a comprehensive list of how you can respond to 13 of the dumbest questions you may be asked during Black History Month.Source:Instagram 1 of 20
2. Here’s a comprehensive list of how you can respond to 13 of the dumbest questions you may be asked during Black History Month.Source:Instagram 2 of 20
3.Source:Instagram 3 of 20
4.Source:Instagram 4 of 20
5.Source:Instagram 5 of 20
6.Source:Instagram 6 of 20
7.Source:Instagram 7 of 20
8.Source:Instagram 8 of 20
9.Source:Instagram 9 of 20
10.Source:Instagram 10 of 20
11.Source:Instagram 11 of 20
12.Source:Instagram 12 of 20
13.Source:Instagram 13 of 20
14.Source:Instagram 14 of 20
15.Source:Instagram 15 of 20
16.Source:Instagram 16 of 20
17.Source:Instagram 17 of 20
18.Source:Instagram 18 of 20
19.Source:Instagram 19 of 20
20.Source:Instagram 20 of 20