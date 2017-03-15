Public Safety Department working to reestablish police mounted unit

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Public Safety Department is in the early phases of reestablishing a Mounted Unit for the Police Bureau. The Unit will be used to patrol Pittsburgh’s entertainment districts and the City’s numerous special events, giving Officers increased visibility while “trotting” the beat. The Mounted Unit will also contribute to the Bureau’s ongoing community engagement initiatives by enabling interactive opportunities between citizens and police.
The Unit, which will fall under the Special Deployment Division, will be comprised of several full-time Officers and others who will serve on an as-needed basis. The Police Bureau will begin the process of assigning Officers to the Unit in the near future. The Public Safety Department is currently looking for funding opportunities to support the Unit.
The Police Bureau has utilized Allegheny County’s Mounted Unit for many events and remains grateful for the strong partnership formed over the years. The Public Safety Department will continue to work with the County on the development of the City’s Mounted Unit, and is currently exploring utilizing the County’s existing horse stable infrastructure in South Park. The City looks forward to continuous collaboration with the County, State, and other local municipalities that have mounted units on this resource sharing opportunity.
