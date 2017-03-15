Sports
Pittsburgh freshman Manigault, sophomore Clark transferring


The Associated Press
Pittsburgh forward Corey Manigault (11) reacts as time runs out in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman forward Corey Manigault and sophomore guard Crisshawn Clark are transferring from Pittsburgh.

The players announced the move shortly after the Panthers finished a disappointing 16-17 season in coach Kevin Stallings’ first year. Manigault appeared in 18 games, averaging less than a point and a rebound per contest.

Clark did not appear in a game for the Panthers after transferring from Canada College. Clark had surgery in December to repair ligament and meniscus damage in his left knee.

The transfers are the latest in a mass exodus at Pitt. The Panthers will lose four players to graduation, and freshman guard Justice Kithcart was dismissed for a violation of team rules this month.

___

More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

