Mayor Kasim Reed to participate in South by Southwest Conference

Panel discussion will focus on smart cities and innovation

The City of Atlanta announced today that Mayor Kasim Reed will participate in the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2017 Conference in Austin, Texas. Mayor Reed will join other elected officials and more than 50,000 leaders and participants representing the business, government, music, film and entertainment sectors.

On Friday, March 10, Mayor Reed will serve as a panelist for an opening technology session, “Wireless Network Innovation: Smart City Foundation,” focusing on best practices for establishing smart cities in the United States. Mayor Reed will join Kathleen Grillo, Verizon Senior Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Howard Wright, Intel Vice President of Platform Engineering Group and Director of Business Development in the Communication and Devices Group, and Joe Kochan, US Ignite Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder. Chelsea Collier, founder of Digi.City, will serve as the moderator.

“The City of Atlanta is a national leader in smart city innovation because of the strength of our partnerships with the State of Georgia, our colleges and universities and the private sector,” said Mayor Reed. “We are fully committed to combining our infrastructure and transportation assets with next generation technologies to become more competitive and more efficient. I look forward to this important conversation with key stakeholders in the technology community, exploring how collaboration between policymakers and industry is essential to cultivating an environment that leverages 21st century

innovation.”

Panelists will discuss smart city innovation, the power of wireless connectivity in establishing smart cities and key challenges that must be addressed in partnership by the public and private sectors. Mayor Reed will also discuss the City of Atlanta’s smart city initiatives.

Under Mayor Reed’s leadership, the City of Atlanta has prioritized an innovation and technology agenda that will improve local safety, infrastructure and transportation operations. As part of the AT&T Smart Cities initiative, the City of Atlanta, the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) and the Georgia Department of Transportation are gearing up to offer a self-driving vehicle demonstration pilot program on North Avenue, one of the city’s most important and busy streets. North Avenue connects Georgia Tech with Midtown Atlanta, Ponce City Market, the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Freedom Park. The pilot program, expected to launch in fall 2017, is a critical step to introducing autonomous vehicles to the city.

Over the past 30 years, SXSW has become the premier destination to discover game-changing new technologies, films and artists while networking with some of the brightest minds in the world. Follow along with the panel discussion on social media using the hashtag #DigiCityAtSX.

